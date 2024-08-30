Lil Baby’s disheveled mugshot has social media in shambles (photo)

Lil Baby incited a social media inferno when his arrest mugshot was released to the public on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The episode popped off late Monday night when the Atlanta-born rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was eyed by a witness handling a handgun inside a nightclub at the Encore Casino and Resort Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department descended on the scene and detained the 29-year-old “Drip Too Hard” spitter, eventually transporting him to the Clark County Detention Center. He was later released on a $5000 bond.

Lil Baby’s attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, rushed to put out the fires their client had started.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) permit,” the pair said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

The problem is that Nevada reportedly does not recognize a Georgia gun permit.

Fans have plenty of jokes about Lil Baby’s mugshot

Meanwhile, fans had fun mocking Lil Baby’s unkept appearance, which they theorize was drug- or alcohol-created, if not both.

“Why Lil Baby looking like a druggie in that mugshot?” asked one fan, referring to the mugshot when it was posted on X. Another commenter said, “They did lil baby filthy with that mugshot.”

Another person predicted “Lil Baby’s mugshot is going to be on everybody profile pictures,” referencing the trend of social media users selecting celeb arrest photos as their avatars.