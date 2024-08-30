New music Friday: Louis York, Big Sean, Doechii, Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky

To end the month of August and officially close out the summer, there were a lot of new music releases. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Aug. 30.

Louis York, the duo comprised of revered songwriters and producers Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, released Songs With Friends. The album features Jessie J, PJ Morton, Anthony Hamilton, Gramps Morgan, Chris Daughtry, Lalah Hathaway and The Shindellas.

Doechii released Alligator Bites Never Heal. The Florida MC continues to solidify her spot as one of the best rappers of this era.

Big Sean released Better Me Than You, which features Charlie Wilson, Gunna, Eryn Allen Kane, Syd, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Kodak Black, Teyana Taylor, Larry June, DJ Premier, Cash Cobain, NASAAN, Alchemist and Tish Hyman.

Sweedish House Mafia released “Finally,” which features Alicia Keys.

Anike, the rapper formerly known as Wande, released Anike: The Album, which features Jekalyn Carr, DOE, WHATUPRG, Guyclaude, Porsha Love and Jordan L’Oreal.

Halle released “Because I Love You.”

Yolanda Adams released “Church Doors.”

Estelle released “Oh I.”

Muni Long released Revenge.

Destroy Lonely released LOVE LASTS FOREVER, which features Lil Uzi Vert and Ken Carson.

Cordae released “Summer Drop,” which features Anderson .Paak.

Rubio released “SHOUGANANI.”

Elsa Y Elmar released PALACIO.

7xvethegenius released “Psalm,” which features Jae Skeese.

Bodine released “Agresivo.”

Bon Jovi, with The War And Treaty, released “The People’s House.”

Wave released “Stuntin.”

Kaicrewsade released “RIP Rashad Harden.”

KAIRO released “BRAND NEW.”

Mortimer Ft. Kabaka Pyramid & Lila Iké released “Bruises.”

Elijah Blake released “WestSide Story.”

Sahxl released “MISS INDEPENDENT,” which features Chikoruss.

BNYX®️ and Yeat released “Go Again,” which features Superheaven.

Immanuel Wilkins released “AFTERLIFE RESIDENCE TIME.”

Kay Flock released “Fed Up,” which features Lil Tjay.

Star Bandz released “4 Deep.”

Leelah James released “Satisfied.”

Highway released “Self Love.”

Lil Poppa released WEE ARE WHO WE ARE, which features Baby Drill, Dej Loaf, Boosie, Webbie, Blac Youngsta, Spinabenz, YG Teck and Lehla Samia.

YTB Fatt released On Zai (Deluxe).

OMB Peezy released “Bulletproof,” which features 21 Lil Harold.

A$AP Rocky released “Tailor Swif.”

Chance The Rapper released “3333.”