Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are intensifying their investigation into music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Recent reports indicate that a grand jury subpoena has been issued to a Miami hotel linked to Diddy, demanding extensive records related to his stay.

Details of the subpoena

The subpoena requires the hotel to provide information dating back to January 1, 2008. This includes:

Check-in and check-out dates

Room numbers and guest histories

Requested accommodations and room service details

Billing information

Personal records such as email and mailing addresses

Methods of payment

Additionally, prosecutors are seeking computer IP addresses, logins, copies of identifications, vehicle information, and surveillance footage.

Associates involved

Named alongside Diddy in the subpoena is Daphne Joy, a model and actress who shares an 11-year-old son, Sire, with rapper 50 Cent. Joy has faced public scrutiny and trolling from 50 Cent, especially following accusations of being involved in a sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit against Diddy.

Ongoing legal battles

Joy has accused 50 Cent of rape and abuse, leading to a defamation lawsuit from the rapper. The ongoing legal battles highlight the complexities surrounding Diddy, who is currently facing multiple lawsuits related to sexual assault allegations.

The investigation may lead to a possible indictment for Diddy, as witnesses have been informed about the potential for testimony in the Southern District of New York. Among those who may testify is producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has publicly labeled Diddy a “monster” in a recent interview.

Previous investigations

This latest subpoena mirrors findings from a raid conducted by Homeland Security at Diddy’s Los Angeles home earlier this year, where investigators seized phones, electronics and firearms.

As the investigation unfolds, the implications for Diddy and those associated with him remain significant, raising questions about the future of the Bad Boy Records CEO.