Drea Kelly and Cisco Rosado: Clearing up relationship rumors

In a surprising turn of events, Drea Kelly and Cisco Rosado have confirmed that they have never been in a romantic relationship. This revelation comes after Drea’s recent comments about their long-standing friendship sparked fan speculation.

What Drea Kelly Said

Drea Kelly recently went viral after discussing her connection with Cisco at an event. She reminisced about meeting him 11 years ago, describing their chemistry and expressing admiration for him. In a video posted to social media, Drea stated, “He is the man that he promised that he would be,” and emphasized that chemistry is something that cannot be controlled.

She also mentioned that Cisco is someone who will ensure her children’s well-being, referring to him as “a seed that is going to make sure my seeds are okay.” These heartfelt comments led many to believe there was more to their relationship.

Cisco Rosado Sets the Record Straight

However, Cisco Rosado has stepped in to clarify the nature of their relationship. In an unreleased interview clip, he explained that his role in Drea’s life has always been to musically support her and her children. Cisco recalled how Drea approached him at NeNe Leakes’ wedding, asking for help with her kids’ music careers.

“A lot of love and affection for each other. I’ve known her for a long time, beautiful woman, but right now, I want to focus on getting the kids’ projects started and just doing the right thing by them musically,” Cisco stated.

He further denied any romantic or sexual involvement, saying, “Nah. Beautiful woman, great body and all that, really sweet, but I try to just do the right thing.” This statement has puzzled fans, especially considering Cisco’s past relationships on shows like “Love and Hip Hop.”

Friendship Over Romance

Cisco’s manager has also weighed in, asserting that the context of the clips was misunderstood. The duo has been friends for over a decade, and Cisco is currently focused on producing music and working with artists signed to his label, CBM.

For those who missed it, Drea recently shared a video of her and Cisco embracing, which fueled the rumors of a romantic relationship. However, both parties have clarified that their bond is strictly platonic.

Conclusion

As the dust settles, it’s evident that Drea Kelly and Cisco Rosado share a deep friendship but are not and have never been a couple. Fans can look forward to seeing more of their collaborative efforts in the music industry as they continue to support each other.