Fans slam Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty for gay slur

Kenneth Petty, husband of rap superstar Nicki Minaj, was trounced online Saturday for letting loose a gay slur on TikTok.

Fans are also perturbed that Minaj failed to check or correct her husband for clearly using the derogatory term.

Minaj, 41, was talking to her 20 million TikTok followers about various subjects related to her personal life, album, and upcoming tour.

When the “Barbie World” boss beseeched her fans not to let anyone disturb their peace, Petty chimed in with choice words for haters.

“Don’t you let anybody or anything steal your motherf—ing joy,” Minaj advised.

Petty added, “That’s right, especially little f—–s or f–k boys.”

Many in the LBGTQ community were outraged that Minaj seemingly ignored her husband’s stinging words, especially since they comprise a large percentage of her fanbase.

“This is the second time he has said this around her, and she didn’t correct him. Her fandom is mostly gay men smh,” one person surmised on X.

A second person noted that the “Moment 4 Life” raptress is always outspoken when offended, but her silence after Petty upchucked that slur was deafening.

“Nicki Minaj has never been silent on anything. Why shut up now when it’s time to make a difference?” the X user asked rhetorically.

Netizens also mentioned Petty due to his thick police rap sheet, with one writing, “He ain’t complaining when the same gays are paying his court fees and funding his [wife’s] lifestyle.”

Some fans, however, defended the leader of the Barbz.

One fan penned on X, “She’s here to deliver music, not to police everyone’s words.”