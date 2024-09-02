Adele taking extended break from music to focus on personal life

Adele has officially announced that she will be taking a break from music for what she describes as “an incredibly long time.” This revelation came during her final show in Munich on August 31, where the singer shared her plans with an emotional speech to her fans.

Living life beyond the stage

After nearly three years of non-stop performances, Adele expressed her desire to return to “living my life.” This heartfelt message resonated with her audience as she emphasized the importance of taking time for herself. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” she stated.

A fond farewell

As she prepares for her remaining ten shows in Las Vegas, Adele reassured her fans, saying, “I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for the whole length of my break.” This farewell marks a significant transition for the artist, who has captivated audiences worldwide.

Engagement and future plans

Earlier in August, during a performance in Munich, Adele seemingly confirmed her engagement to sports agent Rich Paul. “I can’t marry you, I’m already getting married,” she responded when a fan jokingly proposed to her on stage. This playful interaction highlighted her joy and excitement about her personal life.

Dreams of motherhood

During her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, she also shared her aspirations of starting a family. Adele revealed her desire to have a daughter after completing her touring obligations. “Once I’m done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said, adding that she hopes for a girl because she already has a son.

Anticipating a bossy little queen

Adele humorously speculated about her future daughter’s personality. “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, my daughter’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” This light-hearted comment showcased her excitement about motherhood and the joys it may bring.

Adele’s decision to take a break from music reflects her commitment to personal growth and family. As fans await her return, they can cherish the memories of her powerful performances and look forward to the next chapter in her life.