Washington: The culinary capital of the US

Washington, D.C., is not just the nation’s capital; it’s a vibrant culinary melting pot where flavors from around the globe converge. This dynamic food scene reflects the city’s rich diversity and cultural roots, making it one of the most exciting places to eat in the United States.

The evolving food landscape

In recent years, Washington has seen a remarkable growth in its dining landscape, with Michelin-starred restaurants, innovative food markets and high-profile food festivals attracting food critics and enthusiasts alike. However, the city recently found itself in the spotlight for less-than-ideal reasons when TikTok food critic Keith Lee visited and shared his mixed experiences.

Controversy and resilience

Lee’s visit sparked significant controversy, as he highlighted health code violations and an overemphasis on alcohol in several establishments. One notable incident involved a restaurant that lacked running water during his visit, leading to backlash and a health department inspection. Despite this, Lee praised Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant — a beloved fixture in the U Street Corridor — for its authentic cuisine and welcoming atmosphere.

Celebrating Black-owned restaurants

Washington is home to numerous Black-owned restaurants that contribute to the city’s culinary landscape. Notable establishments include Makers Union and Milk & Honey — owned by entrepreneur Warren Thompson. These restaurants not only serve delicious food but also foster a sense of community, offering a space for locals to gather and enjoy hearty, soulful dishes.

Innovative culinary concepts

One of the most anticipated openings this year was Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Dōgon, on Sept. 9. This Afro-Caribbean restaurant draws inspiration from Onwuachi’s rich heritage and pays homage to the Dogon people of Mali. Dōgon’s vibrant cuisine and historical significance exemplify Washington’s culinary evolution.

Must-visit restaurants

Balos: A Mediterranean restaurant known for blending traditional flavors with modern twists.

Moon Rabbit: A Vietnamese restaurant celebrated for its innovative take on traditional dishes.

MITA: A Latin American vegetable-forward restaurant focusing on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients.

The future of D.C.’s food scene

As Washington continues to grow and evolve, so does its food scene. The recent controversy surrounding Keith Lee’s visit is just a minor setback in a city that is constantly reinventing itself. With the opening of Dōgon and the continued success of restaurants like Balos, Makers Union and Milk & Honey, D.C.’s culinary scene is stronger than ever.

The city’s food scene is a reflection of its people: diverse, dynamic and resilient. It offers a taste of the city’s rich cultural tapestry, ensuring that the city remains at the forefront of the culinary world.