Shaunie Henderson is stepping up to silence critics on social media as she and her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, return to in-person services at The Lighthouse Church. This comes after Pastor Keion faced backlash for his appeal to the congregation to raise funds for rebuilding the church’s north campus, which Hurricane Beryl severely damaged. Reportedly, the church has over 20,000 members and four campuses in Houston’s northeast, south, north, and west regions.

Controversial fundraising appeal

Pastor Keion sparked controversy when he requested that 2,100 members of his congregation donate $2,100 each to help cover the estimated $4.4 million needed for repairs. According to an article in the Atlanta Black Star, on Sunday, Aug. 11, he told church members, “God gave me a vision and He said we can do it in 21 days. I’m asking 2,100 people to give $2,100 in the next 21 days.”

Despite criticism, donations poured in, and the couple recently shared updates on social media, showcasing the refurbished building.

Returning to the pulpit

On Aug. 31, Shaunie posted an Instagram video preparing for the church’s reopening, expressing her excitement to see the congregation. However, the Basketball Wives star has limited comments on her posts, likely in response to the negative feedback surrounding her husband’s fundraising efforts.

Financial background

Pastor Keion has an estimated net worth of $8 million, while Shaunie Henderson’s net worth is around $35 million. Despite their financial resources, some social media users suggested that Shaunie could tap into her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal’s wealth for support.

Addressing the criticism

As accusations of being a “scammer” circulated online, Shaunie attempted to spread positivity through her social media channels. She shared a quote emphasizing self-acceptance and resilience, stating, “You are not responsible for anyone’s distorted perception of you. Stand firm in your own truth and light.” This message reflects her commitment to maintaining a positive image amid the controversy.

This isn’t Pastor Keion’s first spin in the headlines. In April, he drew attention when he reportedly told a woman in the choir who was crying during church service to hush. Defending himself on the Tamron Hall Show, Henderson said he was trying to bring order “so people could hear God and not her.”

“What people have to understand is that every time you hear noise in church, it isn’t worship. And so, there has to be order,” he explained.