St. Louis star DreDayTv redefines comedy and community impact

At just 28 years old, DreDayTv, a comedic force hailing from St. Louis, has made waves across the internet, amassing over 200 million views on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. The man behind the brand, known for his infectious humor and relatable content, is more than just an entertainer — he’s a community-driven leader. With a strong commitment to giving back, DreDayTv regularly visits schools to inspire the youth and participates in celebrity charity basketball games, showcasing a side of comedy that goes beyond laughs. His journey — from high school comedy skits with friends to a social media powerhouse — has earned him recognition from top celebrities and a plaque for surpassing 100k subscribers on YouTube. Now, with his sights set on expanding beyond the digital realm, DreDayTv is poised to take his brand to new heights, all while staying true to his roots and his mission of uplifting the community.

Andre Johnson aka DreDayTV took some time to answer some questions for rolling out.

What was the creative vision for your business?

My vision for my brand was to create a personalized network connecting with different types of people through laughter and relatability and use that open up doors for me as a comedian an entrepreneur.

How would you describe your brand?

Family-oriented. Motivational.

Is there a backstory?

In 2013 a group of friends and myself started a comedy group by the name of Highlifecomedy in highschool. While gaining notoriety and reaching over 70k subscribers I was also dealing with at home problems which forced me to leave home at 17. After getting to college by myself as an independent comedy never crossed my mind as I worked, went to school and played collegiate basketball. After spending years of people wanting to take pictures with me and bringing up highlife comedy I decided to take another shot as an adult which made me create DreDayTv. While doing so I reached a million followers on Tik Tok. Over 200k followers on Instagram and close to 400k subscribers on YouTube with over 140 million views within 2-3 years.

What is your commitment to the community?

My commitment to the community is to always use my platform and voice to give back whether that be to motivate or give back financially.

How important is technology with day-to-day operations?

Technology is vital for my brand’s day-to-day operations. 95 percent of my brand is based on technology

How do you utilize technology with your business?

I use technology by looking at analytics to see how well my brand is doing and studying what content is being watched the most across my social media pages. As well as using the internet to connect with my fans and supporters.

What’s next for the brand?

I’m working on expanding beyond the internet. I ask myself every day “If the internet was to shut down today, what do I have for myself outside of social media?” Social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, etc. can be taken away in seconds, but when you are the owner of your content, you are the one that is in control. Doing more in-person stand up, traveling to other cities and building those networks are the goals I have within the next year of my business.

What advice would you give to those wanting to start a business?

Maintain consistency; avoid relying solely on motivation. Realistically, there will be days when you lack the drive to be productive. However, steadfast consistency is the key to achieving long-term goals. Persistence is crucial. Additionally, prioritize networking — it has been instrumental in creating numerous opportunities through meaningful conversations. The nurturing of relationships holds significant importance.