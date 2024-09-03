Yvonne Orji continues representing Christ in Hollywood

Yvonne Orji is one of the most unapologetic and outspoken Christian actresses in Hollywood. The author of the 2021 book Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams made headlines when she revealed that she’d taken and kept a vow of chastity until marriage. On a podcast, Orji joked that she prays for her future husband because he has to deal with her pent-up sexual energy.

Orji, now 40, rose to fame as Molly on Issa Rae‘s popular HBO series, “Insecure,” which aired from 2016 to 2021.

Recently, Orji spoke to rolling out at the The Forge premiere in Atlanta to discuss her faith.

Why should people watch The Forge?

Why shouldn’t they? It’s a fantastic movie. It’s a feel-good movie. I think since the pandemic, we needed that kind of content that can bring families together. Content that can be wholesome, entertaining, uplifting and inspiring.

So that’s what it offers.

Speak about the importance of representing Black Christian women in Hollywood.

Wherever you go, if you identify as a Christian, that should be your core. That’s your center. So, it dictates what moves you make, what deals you make, and how you interact. Integrity protects the upright.

It’s important for me to have come into Hollywood with that stance. While I’m in Hollywood, it doesn’t change me, because that’s my centrifugal force. That’s my anchor, if you will. What’s crazy is that you’ll find in Hollywood, there are a lot of Christians. They may not be as vocal or as loud about it, but game recognizes game. You find your people, and it’s so good to know that, even in Hollywood, God got his soldiers right there, working.