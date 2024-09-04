California’s reparations movement faces setbacks

A brief history of California’s reparations movement

The push for reparations in California gained momentum in 2020, amid nationwide protests against racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd. California became the first state to establish a reparations task force, tasked with studying the impacts of slavery and systemic racism and recommending remedies. This marked a significant step in a movement that has been decades in the making, with advocates calling for reparations as a form of compensation for centuries of exploitation, discrimination and violence against Black Americans that started in slavery.

The task force, created through legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, aimed to address California’s unique history with slavery and racial discrimination, despite the state being free from slavery since its inception. Over the years, the task force debated eligibility criteria and proposed several measures to provide reparations, not only in financial terms but also through policy changes aimed at dismantling systemic racism.

Key reparations bills shelved

Recently, the movement faced a critical challenge when the California Assembly failed to vote on two important bills. SB 1403 proposed the creation of the California American Freedmen Affairs agency to manage reparations programs, while SB 1331 sought to establish a dedicated state fund for reparations efforts. Both bills had previously passed the state Senate and were backed by advocates who rallied in Sacramento, urging lawmakers to take action.

However, the California Black Legislative Caucus chose not to bring the bills to a vote before the session ended, sparking outrage among supporters. Protesters expressed their frustration at the Capitol, accusing legislators of abandoning the cause.

Political tensions and blame game

In the aftermath, tensions flared between lawmakers and activists. State Senator Steven Bradford, a vocal reparations advocate, blamed Governor Newsom’s office for proposing last-minute changes that he deemed unacceptable, such as replacing the Freedmen Affairs agency with another study through California State University. Bradford argued that the original bills had enough support to pass, even if the governor vetoed them.

Bradford claimed, according to Marc Lamont Hill’s Night School, that the bills didn’t move forward out of fear that Newsom would veto it due to the state not having the money to fund it. The Black Caucus, however, denied that fear of a veto was the reason for shelving the bills. They claimed that internal disagreements and a lack of awareness about the issues surrounding the bills led to the inaction.

Protesters shouted, “You work for us!” at Black legislators, as seen in a video broadcast by Hill. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The truth is that [the California Legislative Black Caucus] … lied and cheated to stop #Reparations bills from getting to the Governor’s desk. Again, the Black legislators stopped Reparation bills for Black Americans in California. We had the votes to pass the bills, and they know it, so they refused to bring the bills up for a vote. This type of betrayal cannot go unanswered.”

Years of efforts yield mixed results

This internal conflict has stalled years of progress. Since 2020, California’s Reparations Task Force has worked to uncover the state’s role in slavery and anti-Black racism and propose remedies. Although the task force made strides, such as securing $12 million in the state budget for reparations efforts, the lack of clarity on how these funds will be used has frustrated advocates.

The legislature did pass some measures, including a formal apology for California’s role in slavery and anti-Black racism and a bill aimed at land restitution for those who lost property due to discriminatory eminent domain policies. Yet, without an agency to manage these programs, their implementation remains uncertain.

The future of reparations in California

The future of reparations in California now depends on whether Senator Bradford, the Black Caucus and Governor Newsom can resolve their differences. With no clear timeline for an agreement, many advocates worry that the momentum could be lost.

California has taken bold steps toward acknowledging and addressing its historical injustices. However, the recent legislative setbacks reveal the complexities of translating intentions into action. As the fight for reparations continues, the voices of advocates and the determination of lawmakers will be essential in pushing for meaningful change.