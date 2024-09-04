How diabetes affects brain aging and what you can do about it

The link between diabetes and brain health

Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes are associated with brain-related health issues.

Brain imaging studies confirm a correlation between diabetes and accelerated brain aging.

Healthy lifestyle choices, such as not smoking, can help counteract negative impacts on brain health.

Globally, around 540 million people are living with diabetes, with approximately 720 million more diagnosed with prediabetes. Studies have shown that these conditions can lead to serious brain health issues, including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

Research findings

In a study published in Diabetes Care, researchers analyzed MRI brain scans of over 31,000 individuals aged 40 to 70. They found that:

Individuals with prediabetes had brains that were approximately 0.5 years older than their chronological age.

Those with Type 2 diabetes had brains that were about 2.3 years older.

Abigail Dove, the lead author of the study, emphasized the need to understand how diabetes affects brain health as individuals age. She noted that hyperglycemia and other diabetes-related factors can lead to brain atrophy and cognitive decline.

Healthy lifestyle choices matter

The study also revealed that individuals who engaged in healthy lifestyle practices — such as regular physical activity, not smoking and moderate alcohol consumption — experienced less brain aging compared to those who did not.

“Our findings highlight diabetes and prediabetes as ideal targets for lifestyle-based interventions to promote

brain health,” Dove said in the report.

Managing diabetes through a healthy lifestyle is crucial for brain health and reducing dementia risk. The top things people can do to mitigate the risk are:

Physical activity

Avoiding smoking

Maintaining a balanced diet

As the population ages, the risk of dementia is expected to rise significantly. Experts stress the need for proactive strategies to prevent cognitive decline.

While the study establishes a link between diabetes and brain aging, further research is needed to determine causality. However, the findings provide actionable strategies for individuals with diabetes to improve their brain health through lifestyle modifications.