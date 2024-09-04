LeBron James thinks he could win an Olympic medal in the long jump.

The basketball legend recently led Team USA to gold in Paris for the third Olympic title of his glittering career and has revealed that he believes he could add to his medal collection in a different sport if he was given enough time to prepare.

“There’s zero competition I could compete in without preparation. But, I think maybe the long jump? The long jump or the high jump. If you give me some time, I need about six months or eight months [of] preparation to get to that,” James told “The Shop.”

“I’m a podium-only guy,” the LA Lakers player said when asked if he would be able to win a medal.

James was the United States flag bearer at the opening ceremony in Paris — sharing the responsibility with tennis player Coco Gauff — and says that the memory will last for the rest of his life.

“It was an unbelievable feeling. It’s something that I will remember forever, my community will remember forever, and anybody who had anything associated with the 2024 Olympics in Paris will remember forever,” he said.

Despite his immense success on the basketball court, James explained how he feels that he has “failed” in his mission to be known for his achievements away from the sport.

“From time to time, I do think about how I want to be remembered, and I hope that it’s not just the game of basketball. You know, I feel like if it’s just the game of basketball, that people, you know, talk about me in the sense of I think I’ve kind of failed my mission,” the NBA star said.