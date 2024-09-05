Hailey Bailey and DDG’s toddler Halo goes viral as new favorite meme (photos)

When rapper DDG took his son to ride a kiddie train at the mall, he could not have fathomed that his son would go viral internationally and turn into urbanites’ favorite meme overnight.

The trip began innocuous enough for 26-year-old Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. and his toddler son, Halo. They were on a father-son escapade.

After DDG fastened his son into his seat, Halo had reservations about the ordeal.

When the father posted a short video of Halo looking shocked and confused about the train ride, a tidal wave of hilarious memes deluged social media: