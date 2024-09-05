Judge Greg Mathis served divorce papers at home shared with his wife

More details have emerged about Judge Greg Mathis’ pending divorce.

Though Mathis’ wife, Linda, has filed for divorce, they still occupy the same home in Beverly Hills, CA. It was at that $5 million mansion that the star of the iconic “Judge Mathis” TV show was served the paperwork informing him that his wife wanted to dissolve the marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by In Touch magazine, Linda, 61, hired a process server to hand her husband the divorce papers personally.

Greg Mathis said his wife still lives with him in Beverly Hills

Linda Mathis had filed on Aug. 22 in a Los Angeles County court and had him served the following day. That had to be an interesting conversation at the dinner table.

The wife cited “irreconcilable differences” in the legal paperwork and noted that she officially separated from her famous husband on July 17. She also asked for spousal support.

Since Greg and Linda have four grown children — Amir, Jade, Greg Jr, and Camara — there won’t be any legal wrangling over custody and child support.

Soon after the filing became public, TMZ caught up with Judge Mathis at the Los Angeles International Airport, where he admitted he was not coping well during “the worst days of [his] life.”

Mathis continued, saying, “I’m not holding up very well. Maybe I’ll be an example for another man, cautionary tale, don’t neglect your wife. That’s what happens, guys.”

He also admitted that he had not prioritized his wife of 39 years and that his devotion to his career and friends may have caused irreparable marital damage.

“Never be too busy. Never have too much fun beyond your wife,” he said before adding, “I’m trying to get my wife back.”