Taraji P. Henson to be honored by AARP for mental health advocacy

Emmy Award-winning actress and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson is set to receive an honorary Purpose Prize award from AARP on Oct. 1. This recognition is for her unwavering commitment to promoting mental wellness and providing essential mental health resources within marginalized communities through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF).

The ceremony, hosted by AARP, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Americans aged 50 and older, will celebrate Henson’s impactful work. AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins expressed pride in honoring individuals who leverage their life experiences to create innovative solutions for pressing social issues. Henson’s efforts through BLHF align with AARP’s mission to support American families in advocating for health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

About the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Founded in 2018, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation was established to honor Henson’s father, who faced mental health challenges after serving in the Vietnam War. Alongside her friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, Henson created the organization to address the unique mental health needs of communities of color.

As a leading advocate for Black mental health, BLHF is dedicated to empowering individuals to embrace their heritage and prioritize their well-being. The foundation aims to foster a future where mental health thrives in Black communities, ensuring individuals have access to the care they deserve.

BLHF offers a range of services, including: culturally competent therapy referrals, wellness resources, impactful programs, awareness campaigns and educational initiatives.

These initiatives are designed to destigmatize mental health within marginalized communities. In 2023, BLHF partnered with Kate Spade to launch the She Care Wellness Pods, a groundbreaking program aimed at providing frontline mental health resources for women and girls on HBCU campuses.

AARP Purpose Prize celebration

Henson will join seven other Purpose Prize awardees in Washington D.C. during the celebration. These individuals, including STEM NOLA Founder and CEO Calvin Mackie, Ph.D., have made significant contributions to their communities. Each recipient will receive $50,000 to support their organizations.

As Henson continues her advocacy for mental health, her recognition by AARP highlights the importance of addressing mental wellness in marginalized communities. Through her work, she inspires others to prioritize mental health and seek the resources they need.