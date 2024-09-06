5 lifestyle changes to prevent the progression of prediabetes

Prediabetes is a wake-up call for many people. It’s a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. However — without proper lifestyle changes — prediabetes can progress into a more severe condition, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and other complications. This is why early intervention is crucial.

For those diagnosed with prediabetes, this is the perfect opportunity to regain control of their health before things worsen. The good news is that prediabetes doesn’t have to turn into diabetes. By making specific changes to your lifestyle, you can slow down or even prevent the progression of this condition. These five lifestyle changes can have a lasting impact, helping you reclaim your health and protect your future.

1. Prioritize a balanced diet

One of the most critical lifestyle changes to prevent prediabetes from progressing is modifying your diet. Eating a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables can stabilize blood sugar levels and improve overall health. Processed foods, sugary snacks and beverages, and high-fat meals can spike blood sugar, making it more challenging to keep prediabetes under control.

Choose nutrient-rich foods for long-term health

Focus on incorporating foods with low glycemic indexes, like leafy greens, beans, nuts, and seeds, which help maintain stable blood sugar. Fiber-rich foods such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa also play a pivotal role in slowing sugar absorption in the bloodstream. Pairing carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats ensures a slower release of glucose, preventing blood sugar spikes.

Furthermore, monitoring portion sizes is essential. Eating large meals can result in blood sugar spikes, so try smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day to keep levels steady. Making mindful food choices can drastically reduce the risk of prediabetes progression.

2. Commit to regular physical activity

Exercise is a powerful tool when it comes to managing blood sugar levels. When you engage in regular physical activity, your muscles use glucose for energy, which helps lower blood sugar levels. For people with prediabetes, consistent exercise can be the difference between maintaining good health and progressing to type 2 diabetes.

Exercise to keep blood sugar in check

Start with activities you enjoy — such as brisk walking, swimming or biking. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week — about 30 minutes most days of the week. If you’re new to physical activity, start slow and gradually build up your stamina.

Strength training is another beneficial form of exercise that helps improve insulin sensitivity, allowing your body to manage blood sugar more efficiently. Incorporating weights, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises twice a week can lead to significant health improvements.

In addition to improving blood sugar levels, regular exercise helps reduce weight, another key factor in preventing diabetes. The emotional benefits of physical activity should not be overlooked either — it releases endorphins, improving mood and decreasing stress, which also plays a role in better health.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Weight management is one of the most effective ways to prevent prediabetes from advancing. Excess body fat — especially around the abdomen — is linked to insulin resistance, a major contributor to type 2 diabetes. Even a modest weight loss of 10 percent can make a significant difference in reducing blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity.

Small changes for big results

Shedding extra pounds doesn’t have to involve extreme diets or drastic measures. Start with small, achievable goals like reducing portion sizes, swapping out unhealthy snacks for fruits and vegetables and cutting back on sugary drinks. These minor adjustments add up over time and can lead to sustainable weight loss.

Combining healthy eating with regular exercise enhances weight loss efforts and helps you build muscle, which boosts your metabolism. The emotional benefits of weight loss can’t be ignored either — feeling healthier and more energetic often leads to a positive mental outlook, which further encourages healthy habits.

4. Reduce stress levels

Stress is a significant but often overlooked factor that can influence blood sugar levels. When under stress, the body releases hormones like cortisol that can cause blood sugar to rise. Chronic stress also leads to poor lifestyle choices — such as overeating, skipping workouts or neglecting self-care — all of which can contribute to the progression of prediabetes.

Stress management for better health

Learning to manage stress effectively is crucial. Incorporate relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises or yoga into your daily routine. These activities not only help lower stress but also improve insulin sensitivity.

Another way to reduce stress is by prioritizing self-care. This might include activities like reading, spending time outdoors or engaging in hobbies that bring you joy. Taking time for yourself can dramatically reduce the emotional and physical toll that stress takes on your body.

Creating boundaries in your personal and professional life is another key to stress reduction. Sometimes, saying “no” or delegating tasks can provide the relief you need, allowing you to focus on your health without feeling overwhelmed.

5. Prioritize sleep

Many people don’t realize that poor sleep quality can affect blood sugar regulation. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation can make the body less effective at using insulin, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Ensuring that you get enough restful sleep is an essential part of managing prediabetes.

Improve sleep for better health

To improve your sleep habits, aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Develop a consistent sleep schedule — going to bed and waking up at the same time every day — even on weekends. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine —such as reading or listening to calming music — can signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Limiting screen time before bed is another important factor. The blue light emitted by phones and tablets interferes with melatonin production — a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Instead, create a calming environment by dimming the lights and engaging in soothing activities.

Quality sleep is vital not only for managing blood sugar levels but also for reducing stress and improving mood, both of which contribute to overall health and well-being.

Take control of your health today

Prediabetes doesn’t have to be a stepping stone to diabetes. By making these five lifestyle changes — eating a balanced diet, committing to regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress levels and prioritizing sleep — you can take control of your health and prevent the progression of this condition.

It’s essential to take action now. The longer you wait, the harder it becomes to manage blood sugar levels and avoid more severe health complications. But with the right mindset and consistent effort, you can improve your quality of life, reduce the risk of developing diabetes and set yourself up for a healthier future.

Empower yourself to make these changes today. Your future self will thank you for the choices you make now — because when it comes to health, every step in the right direction counts.

This story was created using AI technology.