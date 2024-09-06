50 Cent surprised by his own success

50 Cent said he’s surprised about his current success as a producer.

“This is mirroring my music career,” Cent told The Hollywood Reporter about switching his attention to film and TV production. “My first album turned into the largest debut in hip-hop, 13 million copies sold. The first television show that I produced became the highest-rated show on the entire network. So when that happens, the building kind of leans toward you, ‘What other ideas you got going on over there?’ ”

Cent also admitted to taking some inspiration from actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

“He’s doing the diverse version of Hollywood that has to move faster to make more. And you don’t have to compromise quality. You will notice the difference in the premium programming when it’s done correctly. It’s just better planning. That definitely changed my perspective,” Cent said.

The rapper and actor believes the money that accompanied this success has “complicated” his love life, as rolling out reported yesterday. The rap star has enjoyed huge success since releasing his debut solo album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, back in 2003.

Cent feels that romantic desires often cloud the judgment of “most men.”

“I am safe. I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here. I’m free. I made some mistakes, just not that one.” the rap star — who has previously dated the likes of Daphne Joy and Vivica A. Fox — said about his decision to not get married.