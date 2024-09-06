Keke Palmer to star in remake of classic film ‘The Burbs’

Keke Palmer, a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, has been announced as the star of a television series remake of the beloved 1989 film The ‘Burbs. This exciting project is set to air on Peacock and has received a straight-to-series order, indicating the network’s confidence in the show’s potential.

Behind the Scenes: A Talented Team

The series is being brought to life by a powerhouse team of creators. Celeste Hughey will serve as the writer and executive producer alongside Keke Palmer, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carson from Fuzzy Door Productions. Additionally, Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus will executive produce for Imagine Entertainment. Notably, Dana Olsen, the original writer of The ‘Burbs, will serve as co-executive producer, ensuring that the new adaptation pays homage to the classic horror-comedy.

A Fresh Take on a Classic Story

The logline for the new series reads:

Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

This modern twist promises to blend nostalgia with contemporary themes, making it relatable to today’s audience while still capturing the essence of the original film.

Filming at Universal Studios

In a nod to the original film, the new series will be filmed on the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood. This location is iconic, as it was also where Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment produced the original The ‘Burbs. The choice to film at this historic site adds an extra layer of authenticity and excitement for fans of the original.