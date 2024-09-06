Why Leonce has played magical mixes in Atlanta parks for a decade

Leonce is one of Atlanta‘s most popular DJs in the house music scene. He was raised in New Orleans but has resided in Atlanta for years now.

Recently, Leonce had the crowd moving at the Viiv Healthcare disco stage at the 2024 House in the Park event in Atlanta at Grant Park. After his set, rolling out spoke to him about the magic of his music and the city.

How did House in the Park go for you?

I loved it. I had a great time.

Was this your first year?

No, I’ve been coming to House in the Park, at this point, for about 10 years.

How did this year compare to the others?

It’s always — I don’t know how to describe it. Every year is always bigger than the last one. It just gets better and better.

What is the magic of house music?

Just how diverse it is. How many cultures and walks of life come from house music.

What is in your deck right now? What are some of the things you’re playing in your sets?

A lot of my own tracks, remixes and stuff. I just released a track under Nervous Records last week.

Congratulations.

Thank you.

Where can people listen to your music?

Spotify, Apple Music and Soundcloud under Leonce.

What advice do you have for aspiring DJs?

Listen to as much music as you can. Find them: new music, old music. Yeah, you have to put the music before everything. Just try to learn as much as you can. Listen to as much as you can.