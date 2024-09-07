Colorado State University (CSU) is currently under fire following a disturbing incident involving a fraternity that displayed a banner depicting Uncle Sam in what appeared to be blackface, accompanied by the words, “We want you to rush Lambda Chi.” This incident has sparked outrage among students and the wider community, highlighting ongoing issues of racism and cultural insensitivity in university settings.

The incident unfolds

The controversial banner was first spotted by CSU student Corey Valentine just before midnight on Sept. 4. Valentine reported the incident to The Rocky Mountain Collegian, an independent student-run newspaper. He described his disbelief upon seeing the banner, stating, “I drove around multiple times and was just like, ‘this can’t be up, this can’t be real.’” After confirming the banner’s presence, Valentine filed an “incident of bias” report with the university.

A fraternity at Colorado State University is accused of using blackface on a recruitment banner. (Photo: Corey Valentine)

Community response

Valentine took to social media to share photos of the banner, which quickly drew attention and criticism. Some commenters attempted to downplay the situation, suggesting that lighting created the illusion of blackface. However, this explanation did little to quell the outrage.

Later that day, Valentine and another student, Matthew Bishop, met with representatives from the university’s Black/African American Cultural Center and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to discuss the incident. When they returned to the fraternity house, they found the banner had been removed, but tensions escalated as fraternity members confronted them.

Threats and intimidation

During the confrontation, at least five fraternity brothers approached Valentine and Bishop, threatening legal action against them. One fraternity member demanded to know their names and suggested calling the police. Another attempted to downplay the situation, claiming it was all a misunderstanding related to the weather conditions. However, accusations flew, with fraternity members alleging that Valentine had stolen the flag and broken into their house.

Reports indicate that some fraternity members used racial slurs against Valentine, further escalating the already tense situation. The incident was caught on video, showing the aggressive demeanor of the fraternity members.

University’s response

In light of the incident, Colorado State University has launched an investigation. A university spokesperson stated, “The university stands strong as an inclusive space for all students and upholds the values represented by CSU’s Principles of Community.” However, the national Lambda Chi organization has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

A history of racism at CSU

This is not the first instance of racial insensitivity at Colorado State University. In 2019, the university faced criticism for failing to discipline students who posed in blackface in a photo that circulated on social media. At that time, university President Joyce McConnell cited First Amendment rights as a reason for the lack of action.

Similarly, in 2018, a chapter of the Lambda Chi fraternity at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faced backlash for racist caricatures of African Americans and Latinos, prompting protests from students.

Moving forward

As the investigation continues, student organizations at CSU are rallying around Valentine, emphasizing their commitment to combating racism on campus. The Africans United board condemned the fraternity’s actions, stating, “Such behavior is entirely unacceptable and does not align with our values.” The United Men of Color also issued a statement affirming their dedication to creating safe spaces for all students.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by students of color in predominantly white institutions and the need for continued advocacy and education around cultural competency.