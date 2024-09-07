Skai Jackson won’t be charged following August arrest

Skai Jackson will not be charged following her arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

In August, the former “Jessie” star was arrested after police officers were called to Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles when security spotted Skai, 22, and her boyfriend arguing.

However, the Los Angeles County DA’s office is now declining to file charges against her.

“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her,” a representative for Jackson told People.

TMZ previously reported that Jackson pushed her boyfriend “more than once” and the couple were detained by security until law enforcement arrived.

Both Jackson and her boyfriend denied a physical fight and are said to have told officers that they were engaged.

However, after deputies reviewed the security footage and saw evidence of pushing, Jackson was arrested, cited and released a few hours later.

There were no weapons involved nor any identifiable injuries, according to the sheriff’s department at the time.

Jackson and her unnamed partner have previously kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Jackson played Zuri Ross on “Jessie” and its spinoff “Bunk’d” and appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020.