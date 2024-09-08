Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in February

On Sept. 8 — the opening Sunday of the 2024 NFL season — the league made headlines off the field by announcing that hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Lamar follows in the footsteps of Usher , who headlined the show earlier this year, and Rihanna , who took the stage in 2023.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” Lamar, who has had four #1 Billboard hits — including this year’s “Not Like Us” — said in a statement.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Jay-Z said in a statement. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world’s biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music, ” said Apple Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports and Beats Oliver Schusser.

“Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar,” said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL. “Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We’re excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show.”

Lamar — who has won 17 Grammy Awards — continues his very successful 2024 on the heels of his rap battle with Drake, including his “Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert in Los Angeles.

Who might we see in February’s Super Bowl? Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and are the favorites to win it all again in February.