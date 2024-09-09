Anderson .Paak makes directorial debut at Toronto International Film Festival

On a vibrant Saturday afternoon at the Toronto International Film Festival, audiences were treated to the premiere of K-Pops, the feature directorial debut of musician Anderson .Paak. The film, a feel-good family music comedy, received an enthusiastic standing ovation, showcasing the excitement surrounding this new cinematic venture.

What is ‘K-Pops’ about?

K-Pops follows the story of BJ, played by .Paak himself, a talented yet washed-up musician striving to reignite his career while navigating the complexities of his past relationships. In a twist of fate, BJ secures a spot in a house band on a K-pop competition show in Seoul. Here, he unexpectedly reunites with his estranged son, Tae Young, portrayed by .Paak’s real-life son, Soul Rasheed. The film beautifully explores their journey as they bridge cultural gaps, connect through music and learn the importance of trust and growth.

Supporting cast and musical influences

The film boasts a talented supporting cast, including Yvette Nicole Brown as BJ’s mother, Brenda, and Jee Young Han as his former girlfriend, Yeji. Other notable performances come from Jonnie “Dumfoundead” Park, Cathy Shim and Kevin Woo. The screenplay, co-written by .Paak and Khaila Amazan, reflects a rich tapestry of musical influences that have shaped .Paak’s career, featuring sounds from iconic artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Saweetie, Jay Park and Kirk Franklin.

Anderson .Paak’s insights on making ‘K-Pops’

During a post-screening discussion at TIFF, .Paak shared his insights on the creative process behind K-Pops. He humorously acknowledged the challenges of accurately representing Korean culture, stating that he did a lot of research to prevent making Koreans upset. He credited his co-writer, Khalia Amazan, for her patience and expertise, emphasizing the depth of K-pop culture that he had to learn about during the writing process.

The inspiration for the film stemmed from his son’s desire to start a YouTube channel during the pandemic, which sparked .Paak’s interest in creating a script. He candidly admitted that the filmmaking journey was one of the hardest challenges he had ever faced, filled with moments of doubt and the temptation to quit. However, the determination of his son and the support of his team motivated him to push through.

Looking ahead

As K-Pops awaits acquisition for distribution, it stands as a testament to Anderson .Paak’s multifaceted talent and his ability to weave personal narratives into universal themes of family, culture and perseverance. With its heartfelt story and vibrant musical elements, K-Pops is poised to resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact.