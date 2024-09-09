Mielle Organics founder sets the record straight on hair loss claims (video)

Monique Rodriguez, the founder of Mielle Organics, recently spoken out against allegations that her haircare products are causing hair loss. This response comes in the wake of viral backlash and concerns following the brand’s acquisition by Procter & Gamble in 2023.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Rodriguez reassured her loyal customers that the formulas of Mielle’s products have not changed since the acquisition. “From the very beginning, authenticity and transparency have been at the core of what I do,” she stated. Rodriguez emphasized her commitment to maintaining the quality of her products, which have served millions of satisfied customers over the years.

Rodriguez explained that her decision to partner with Procter & Gamble was driven by her vision to elevate Mielle to a global beauty brand. “That vision remains as strong as ever today,” she affirmed, aiming to quell the fears of customers who have been concerned about the brand’s future.

As the CEO, Rodriguez reassured her audience that she remains actively involved in every aspect of the brand. “I poured my heart into every detail because this is my passion. Our products are created with healthy ingredients and they are formulated to deliver safe and effective results,” she said. She encouraged customers to review product labels, noting that there have been no formula changes from 2019 to 2024.

The controversy ignited when beauty expert and influencer Danesha Mo’nek claimed that Mielle’s rosemary and mint hair strengthening oil was linked to hair loss. This sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with some influencers echoing similar sentiments and calling for a boycott of Mielle products.

#mielleorganics #mielleorganicshairproducts #hairloss #hairbreakage @laura_beautycoach @Danesha Mo’Nék I am so sorry this has happened to you. When we know better, we do better! #boycottmielleorganics

In response to the allegations, Laura, a beauty coach, shared her own experiences with Mielle products, stating that many users reported scalp irritations and hair loss. She suggested that these issues arose after the brand’s acquisition, implying that the formulas had been altered.

Despite the backlash, Rodriguez firmly denied any changes to the formulas, urging her supporters to stand by the brand. Many of her followers expressed frustration over the quickness to boycott Black-owned businesses after they are sold to larger corporations. One commenter pointed out the double standard in how Black-owned brands are treated compared to their white counterparts.

In conclusion, Monique Rodriguez remains committed to her vision for Mielle Organics, emphasizing the importance of transparency and quality in her products. As the conversation around hair care and brand integrity continues, Rodriguez’s dedication to her customers and the authenticity of her brand will be crucial in navigating these challenges.