Mpox numbers are up: A public health emergency you should know about

The Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) public health emergency is a significant concern that requires our attention. This viral disease, which is now widespread, primarily affects humans and animals and originates in Central and Western Africa.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a highly contagious viral infection caused by a virus within the genus Orthopoxvirus, which also includes smallpox. Symptoms of Mpox can include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Back pain

Headache

Respiratory issues (sore throat, nasal congestion, cough)

These symptoms typically appear within 17 days of exposure and last two to four weeks. The most recognizable signs of early-stage Mpox are pimples or blisters that can appear on various body parts, including the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, and around the genitals.

Recent Outbreaks and Statistics

According to the CDC, there are two types of Mpox: Clade I (more severe) and Clade II (less severe). The latter caused a global outbreak in 2022, affecting over 95,000 individuals across 115 countries, including more than 30,000 cases in the United States alone, resulting in approximately 60 deaths.

In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to rising cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and surrounding regions. The emergence of a new clade (a group of organisms that have evolved from a common ancestor), clade Ib, has led to alarming statistics, with nearly 20,000 cases and 15,000 deaths reported.

How Does Mpox Spread?

Mpox is transmitted through close contact with infected animals, sexual contact with an infected person, or interaction with contaminated objects or fabrics. The CDC advises against intimate contact with anyone showing symptoms of Mpox, as the virus can easily spread through bodily fluids.

Initially, the outbreak was thought to predominantly affect gay and bisexual men, particularly linked to events in Spain and Belgium. However, it has since been established that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can contract the virus.

Protecting Yourself from Mpox

Even if Mpox cases are low in your area, taking precautionary measures is crucial, especially for frequent travelers. Here are some tips to help protect yourself:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer.

Disinfect surfaces in your home and workplace.

Avoid close contact with infected individuals or animals.

Steer clear of places or items that may have been contaminated by Mpox carriers.

If you are at high risk, consider getting vaccinated; the JYNNEOS vaccine became available in the U.S. in April 2024.

As we navigate this public health emergency, we must stay informed and proactively protect ourselves and our loved ones.