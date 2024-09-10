Beyoncé shouts out GloRilla, Chloe x Halle, and other music stars

Fans are delighted that global superstar Beyoncé gave shout-outs to some of their favorite rising singers and songwriters.

The Queen Bey gave a comprehensive interview to GQ magazine where the Renaissance album mastermind lauded the talents of today’s most promising and successful chartbusters and influencers, including GloRilla, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, and others

“I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now: Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp. I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT—he’s from Houston. He goes hard,” Beyoncé told GQ.

Despite her affinity towards the next generation of stars, she still devotes most of her time listening to the legends who preceeded her: “But the truth is, I spend most of my time listening to the classics, like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and music from artists on the Stax label.”

The endorsement from the queen of music is the latest accolade and recognition during a banner year for GloRilla. The Memphis music maven was personally asked to accompany rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion on her Hot Girl Tour, and they both guested on hit songs on each others albums. Glo, as she is also called, was recently named in a post on Beyoncé’s Instagram post. And on Sept. 1, Glo received a key to the city of Memphis as a result of her musical success.

On social media, fans were giddy about Beyoncé giving GloRilla and Doechii their flowers as a bonafide star.

“Beyoncé said she love Glorilla and Doechii… yep they made it!” said one fan, while another exclaimed, “I can’t even begin to express how happy I am for Doechii and Glorilla. It’s so deserved.”

Another person marveled over Bey’s eclectic musical palate, saying, “Beyoncé ghetto asf listening to Glorilla.”