Donald Glover postpones Childish Gambino tour

Donald Glover is postponing the rest of the Childish Gambino North American tour to focus on his physical health.

The Hollywood star and rapper was set to perform the U.S. leg of his “New World” farewell tour until early October, but all shows have been put on hold until further notice.

“Hey everyone. Unfortunately, I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love” Glover wrote on a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Glover had been set to perform in Austin, Texas on Sept. 10 before the announcement, with the tour set to end in Chicago on Oct. 3 before moving on to Europe in November, followed by shows in New Zealand and Australia in January and February 2025, respectively.

The tour will mark the end of Childish Gambino as the actor — who released sixth album Bando Stone and The New World in July — recently admitted he no longer finds the project “fulfilling.”

“It really was just, like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’ It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore,” he told the New York Times.

The Lion King actor also admitted he doesn’t long for chart success with his music.

“Success to me is, honestly, being able to put out a wide-scale album that I would listen to. For this album, I really wanted to be able to play big rooms and have big, anthemic songs that fill those rooms, so that people feel a sense of togetherness,” Glover added.