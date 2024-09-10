‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Keke Jabbar’s cause of death released

The reality television world was shaken by the sudden death of Keke Jabbar, a beloved star from the hit series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” At just 42 years old, Jabbar’s life was cut short, leaving behind a grieving family and fans. Recent reports have confirmed that her official cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, a tragic incident that has raised awareness about the dangers of vehicle safety.

The circumstances surrounding Jabar’s death

Jabbar, whose real name was Ne’Keshia Dawson-Jabbar, was found deceased in July, nearly two months before the cause of death was revealed. According to reports, Jabbar had spent the night with her sisters and accidentally fell asleep in her car. A friend mentioned that Jabbar often fell asleep wherever she was when she was extremely tired. On that fateful night, she had slept in her vehicle, which was already showing signs of malfunction.

Coroner’s findings

Coroners have corroborated the account provided by Jabbar’s friend. Documents released indicated that Jabbar had a dangerously high level of carboxyhemoglobin in her blood — 64%. For context, normal levels for non-smokers are typically 2% or below, while smokers may have levels of 5% or below. This alarming statistic highlights the severity of carbon monoxide exposure.

Additional toxicology reports

In addition to the carbon monoxide findings, a toxicology report revealed that Jabbar had oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system at the time of her death. However, it remains unclear whether these substances played a significant role in the tragic outcome.

Remembering Keke Jabbar

Jabbar was not just a reality star; she was a mother, wife and friend. She is survived by her husband, Ameen Jabbar, her three children and her parents. Her contributions to “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” made her a memorable figure in the reality TV landscape, and her untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many.

Raising awareness

The circumstances surrounding Jabbar’s death serve as a critical reminder of the importance of vehicle safety and the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. It is essential for everyone to be aware of the risks associated with leaving a vehicle running in enclosed spaces and to ensure that their vehicles are in good working order.

Jabbar’s death is a tragic death that highlights the need for greater awareness about carbon monoxide dangers. As we remember her contributions to reality television, let us also take this opportunity to educate ourselves and others about safety measures that can prevent similar tragedies in the future.