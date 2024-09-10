Nicki Minaj goes on social media rant over Super Bowl halftime pick

The hip-hop world is buzzing as Kendrick Lamar gears up for his Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. However, not everyone is thrilled about the selection. Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to express her discontent, particularly targeting Jay-Z and his record label, Roc Nation.

Nicki’s cryptic tweets

Minaj’s initial tweets were cryptic, leaving fans guessing about her true intentions. She tweeted, “I love watching the whole industry play dumb time after time. lol. The truth is the truth no matter who tells it. Picking & choosing who yall accept truth from then BAM! Pow! Ex might tell you a joke but won’t tell you a lie. Bwahahahaaha. #DTLR”

As the conversation unfolded, it became clear that her frustration was directed at Jay-Z and the decision to choose Kendrick over fellow rapper Lil Wayne, who hails from New Orleans.

Roc Nation’s influence

Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL, established in 2019, has allowed him to play a significant role in selecting artists for major events like the Super Bowl. While many fans were excited about Kendrick’s selection, others felt that Lil Wayne deserved the spotlight, given his roots in New Orleans.

In a follow-up tweet, Nicki seemed to reference Roc Nation’s exclusive pre-Grammy brunch, saying, “Tried to tell yall but yall wanted brunch. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO IM ON A F— ROLL. WAIT. HACKED. HACKED. #GagCityDC #DTLR”

Defending Lil Wayne

Minaj’s tweets continued to escalate, as she defended Lil Wayne’s contributions to the music industry. She expressed her frustration about the perceived injustice against him, stating, “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!”

She further emphasized Wayne’s impact on hip-hop, saying, “And btw, you don’t know the half of what lil Wayne has done for me & others. Wayne had drake & I on his tour w/no papers signed. He was on all of my mixtapes w/no papers signed. This man has literally changed the FACE of hip hop.”

The bigger picture

Nicki’s outburst raises important questions about loyalty and recognition within the hip-hop community. As artists navigate their careers, the dynamics of support and recognition can often become complicated. Minaj’s passionate defense of Lil Wayne highlights the need for unity and acknowledgment of contributions made by artists, especially those who have paved the way for others.