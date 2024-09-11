Grace Gibson and the soul of Rock Noire and the Culture Krewe

In a recent episode of “Equity in Focus,” Kevin E. Hooks sat down with the talented and multifaceted Grace Gibson, an artist reshaping the music and film industry with her innovative work. Hooks, known for his deep conversations about equity and inclusion, engaged Gibson in an insightful discussion about her journey as a Black artist navigating the complex world of rock, soul, and storytelling. Gibson’s authenticity and passion shone through, as did her commitment to paving the way for the next generation of Black creators.

A journey of self-discovery

When asked by Hooks, “Who is Grace Gibson?” the artist gave an answer that encapsulated her spirit. Rather than offering a simple explanation, Gibson emphasized that understanding her comes from experiencing her art. At the core, she describes herself as someone continuously searching for authenticity through God’s love. “I’m not here to spread malice or hurt anyone,” she explained. Gibson is passionate about creating art that tells her story and resonates with others. Her goal is to inspire people to discover their true selves, much like how she has been inspired by those who are unabashedly themselves.

Hooks, impressed by the depth of her answer, delved deeper into Gibson’s live performances, describing them as authentic, passionate, and charismatic. “Where does that come from?” he asked, prompting Gibson to reflect on her upbringing and how her creativity has always been a response to an inner emotional life that words alone could not express.

Rock Noire and Culture Krewe

Gibson’s artistic vision extends beyond her own work. She founded the Culture Krewe, a production company that protects the artistic integrity and business rights of musicians. This initiative was born from her observations of how artists, particularly in New Orleans, were being treated. She recognized the need for musicians to gain respect, not just as performers but as essential cultural pillars. “The music is the heartbeat of the culture,” Gibson noted, stressing that musicians deserve proper treatment in the industry.

Her desire to elevate Black contributions to rock music also led her to create Rock Noire, a movement dedicated to recognizing the Black roots in rock and roll. She highlighted that while rock has traditionally been labeled as a genre dominated by white musicians, its origins are deeply rooted in Black culture. Through Rock Noire, Gibson aims to raise awareness, offer educational resources, and promote conversations celebrating Black excellence in rock.

Pursuing a lifelong craft

Hooks also touched on Gibson’s dedication to honing her craft. He recalled her earlier covers of Adele songs and commented on how her performances have evolved over time. Gibson candidly spoke about her continuous work to improve, revealing that even the most gifted artists practice daily. She compared the dedication to mastering her art to the precision required in dance, where even the smallest adjustments can yield significant results over time.

As she continues her journey, Gibson remains committed to growing as an artist. She’s not only a singer but also a filmmaker, songwriter, and guitarist. Her latest music projects, River Queen and Chartreuse Blues, are deeply autobiographical. In River Queen, she explores life through the metaphor of a river journey, representing the highs and lows we all face.

Inspiration for the next generation

Before closing the interview, Hooks asked Gibson what advice she would offer to young artists trying to break into the industry. Gibson’s response was “Dig deeper.” She urged emerging creators to look back at the artists who paved the way, emphasizing that the answers to today’s challenges can often be found in the struggles and triumphs of past generations. She specifically cited Paul Robeson as a multi-hyphenate artist who inspired her and underscored the importance of recognizing those who broke down walls that were far more challenging than those artists face today.

As the conversation concluded, Hooks warmly invited Gibson to return to “Equity in Focus,” leaving the audience eager for more insight into her next projects. Through this interview, it became clear that Grace Gibson is not just creating art—she’s creating a movement.

Expect more music and film releases, including River Queen: Part One and Chartreuse Blues, which will further define her unique voice in the world of art and culture.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.