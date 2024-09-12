You call a woman who overcame drug addition, poverty and adversity a superwoman. You call a Black woman who does the same a phenomenal, blessed woman. Beyond the Door is a stage play based on the memoir Who Said it Couldn’t Be Done? by Chicago author Denise Jones, which chronicles her journey through life on Chicago’s west side — from poverty, incest, drug addiction, incarceration and lesbianism to eventually gaining sobriety, spiritual redemption and inner peace.



Debuting at the Beverly Arts Center, Sept. 13-15, 2024, and directed by the nine-time Jeff Award recipient E. Faye Butler, this is an amazing story that reflects the raw and personal story of survival. She spoke with rolling out’s Tony Binns about her arduous journey.

What inspired you to share this story with the public?

My journey from a childhood filled with trauma and addiction to a life of purpose and fulfillment is a testament to the power of resilience and the human spirit. I felt compelled to share my story because I know countless individuals are trapped in cycles of pain and despair, believing there’s no way out. By talking about my experiences with incest, drug abuse, and a forced identity, I hope to offer a beacon of hope to those who feel lost and alone. I want them to see that their past does not define them, and with courage and support, they can break free from the chains that bind them.

What do you hope is the audience’s takeaway after seeing the play?

I hope every audience member leaves the theater feeling empowered and inspired, carrying a renewed sense of hope. I want them to know that no matter the darkness they’ve endured, transformation and healing are possible. Just as I found the strength to break free from a life of trauma and addiction, they, too, can overcome any obstacle. Ultimately, Beyond the Door is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. It reminds us that even when the odds seem insurmountable, we all have the capacity to rise above our circumstances and create a brighter future. All things are possible, and I hope my play instills that belief in the hearts of everyone who sees it.

What can audiences expect when they come to the theater to see Beyond the Door?

Audiences should prepare for an emotional journey when they step through the theater’s doors. Beyond the Door doesn’t shy away from the raw and difficult realities of my past, so there will be moments that are undeniably heavy and heart-wrenching. But amidst the darkness, we’ve woven in moments of lightness and humor to offer balance and perspective. Most importantly, they’ll witness the characters’ profound transformation. They’ll see how love, in its purest form, can blossom even in the harshest environments. As the story unfolds, they might even recognize glimpses of themselves or someone they know in the characters’ journeys.