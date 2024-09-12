Audrey Woodley on navigating the business world as a Black entrepreneur

As the founder and CEO of Changing Oasis, Audrey Woodley has made it her mission to help small businesses, both for-profit and nonprofit, succeed in a competitive world. In a candid conversation during US Bank’s Access Business Tour, Woodley reflects on the importance of certification, financial backing and community support. Having witnessed firsthand the role US Bank played in her own journey — stretching back through generations of her family — Woodley opens up about what it means to be a Black business owner post-pandemic and the lessons she’s learned about resilience, collaboration and staying empowered. Her message is clear: success lies in lifting others as you climb.

So who am I speaking with?

You’re speaking to Audrey Woodley, founder and CEO of Changing Oasis.

What does the US Bank Access Business Tour mean to you?

Oh, my goodness! It means helping other small businesses in our community — both nonprofit and for-profit — get a handle on certifying their business with the city, state or county in order to apply for grants or contracts.

So why do you choose US Bank for your business?

Well, first of all, US Bank has been in my family for the past 10 years. It started off with my grandmother, then I joined. They’ve always been there, helping me pivot at every moment, from my for-profit to my nonprofit business.

What does it mean to be a Black business in today’s world?

What does it mean? It’s huge because being in business now after Covid-19 is like being a tyrant. It’s about being able to sustain, no matter what the economy is doing. But it’s also about helping each other and making sure we have enough resources, coaches and opportunities to build our businesses even bigger.

Any words of encouragement?

Always be inspired, be empowered and surround yourself with people who not only talk the talk but walk the talk. If someone in the room is saying the same thing as you, then it’s time to find a new room because you want to keep going higher.

My name is Audrey Woodley. My social media is Changing Oasis. You can find me on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.