Rap raven Cardi B gave fans a glimpse of her newborn daughter who she welcomed into the world on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The child Cardi bore with her estranged husband, fellow rap star Offset, is shown in a photo carousel Cardi posted for her 165 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon.

Cardi B gives a glimpse of the newborn daughter

The infant girl is the third child of Cardi, 31, and Offset, 32. They are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, and son Wave Set Cephus, 3. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships.

The couple has yet to reveal what the newborn daughter’s name is.

The entire family came to see Cardi B and Offset’s newborn

As can be seen from the posts, Offset was posted up strong in the hospital with many of their children in the private room that Cardi occupied, and some of the kids got an opportunity to carefully cradle their newborn sibling.

Cardi, who is far from shy, even posted a heartwarming photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter.

At the top of August 2024, fans learned Cardi would have a third child. Around that time, the “WAP” rapper told her fans she was ending the marriage to Offset.

Despite the fact that Cardi and Offset reunited for Wave’s 3rd birthday party, the word coming from both camps is that the marriage is irreconcilable and they are proceeding with the divorce.