Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles bonded over makeup at 2024 Olympics

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles bonded over makeup during the 2024 Paris Games.

The two Olympic gymnasts spent a lot of time together over the summer and —after Chiles’ older sister Jazmin “wasn’t allowed to go into the Village” to help her — she turned to her teammate for support.

“We were just kind of bouncing ideas off of each other,” Chiles told People.

“[Simone] was like, ‘Ooh, do I need to put more blush here?’ and I was like, ‘Do I need to put more highlight here?’ ” the gymnast recalled.

Chiles laughed, saying she teased Biles after noticing Biles was “using Milani a lot” in her makeup routines.

The two pals shared the occasional product, too.

“I think I did take some of her lip gloss or something like that. I was like, ‘Hey, can I use this real quick?’ ” Chiles said.

Chiles even helped the Biles with her hair “a couple of times,” which she admitted was “really cool.” Chiles noted that Biles “did not do my hair,” but they “had fun in the Village”.

When it comes to her own routine away from the Olympics, Chiles keeps things simple starting with a wash, and ending with a moisturizer — using just two products.

Chiles said she used to use “a bunch of stuff for no reason” when she was younger, but over time she has simplified the process — “a cleanser and a moisturiser was just the best fit” — which influenced her new partnership with Vaseline.

“I’ve used Vaseline ever since I was little … Literally slathered it all over my body, head to toe.” the Olympian said.