Xbox brings back fan-favorite feature after long-awaited return

Microsoft has confirmed it is bringing back the friend requests feature on Xbox.

The much-missed feature — which gamers haven’t had since the Xbox 360 — is being tested for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. Details on a “full rollout” are set to follow before the end of 2024.

It will be found under the “People” tab, where users will be able to manage requests.

“We’re re-introducing friend requests!” a post on the official Xbox X/Twitter page read, alongside screenshots of where to find the feature. “You will be able to send, accept or delete friend requests, in addition to following or being followed by others. We are testing with Xbox Insiders now and look forward to sharing more later this year on a full rollout.”

Xbox users have also been reassured that once the update lands, they won’t lose any friends.

“Also your existing mutual friends will update automatically with this change once we roll it out,” a follow-up post read. “You’ll stay friends with people who had also added you as a friend previously and continue following anyone who hadn’t.”