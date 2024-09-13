The evolution of hip-hop: Spotlight on the best rappers in their 20s

Hip-hop has undergone a significant transformation over the years, evolving from a genre dominated by youthful voices to one where seasoned artists are making waves. The landscape of rap music in 2024 is marked by a notable shift, with many of the genre’s leading figures in their late 20s or early 30s. This article explores the current state of hip-hop, highlighting the top rappers in their 20s who are shaping the genre’s future.

The changing face of hip-hop

Historically, the most popular rappers were often in their 20s, but that trend is changing. The biggest rap event of 2024 features Kendrick Lamar and Drake, both 37, showcasing how the genre has matured. This shift is not just about age; it reflects a broader evolution in hip-hop culture, where artists are now more focused on their craft and cultural impact than merely chasing mainstream success.

As we compiled a list of the best rappers in their 20s, it became clear that many of these artists are navigating a complex landscape. While they possess immense talent, many are still finding their footing in an industry that has changed dramatically. A significant portion of the rappers on this list are nearing 30, indicating that the next generation of hip-hop stars is already on the horizon.

Criteria for ranking

To determine the top rappers in their 20s, we evaluated several factors, including artistic skill, music quality, and cultural impact. We heavily emphasized the last two years of their careers, considering how their recent work resonates with audiences. Popularity metrics also played a role, but we prioritized the intangible aspect of community engagement—how much fans care about an artist’s new music.

Top rappers in their 20s

Here are some of the standout artists making waves in the hip-hop scene:

20. Cash Cobain (Age: 26)

Cash Cobain is recognized as a pioneer of a new subgenre known as “sexy drill.” His unique approach to rap, characterized by catchy hooks and innovative beats, has garnered attention from major artists like Drake. His recent singles, including “Dunk Contest” and “Fisherrr,” have significantly impacted the streets, even if they haven’t topped the charts.

19. Jack Harlow (Age: 26)

Despite a quieter year, Jack Harlow remains a significant figure in hip-hop. His hit single “Lovin on Me” showcased his charm and talent, but his inactivity in 2024 has raised questions about his direction. Harlow’s ability to create memorable music keeps him relevant, and fans eagerly await his next move.

18. BossMan Dlow (Age: 26)

Emerging from Florida, BossMan Dlow has quickly become a breakout street rapper. His engaging style and collaborations with established artists have positioned him as a rising star. His tracks resonate with listeners, blending old-school trap vibes with contemporary themes.

17. Baby Keem (Age: 23)

Baby Keem, known for his exceptional songwriting and production skills, has made a name for himself through collaborations with Kendrick Lamar. However, his sporadic output has limited his visibility, leaving fans eager for more music.

16. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (Age: 24)

YoungBoy has faced challenges recently, including legal issues and oversaturation of his music. Despite this, he remains a fan favorite, known for his raw and emotional lyrics that connect deeply with his audience.

15. Sexyy Red (Age: 26)

Sexyy Red has become a controversial yet influential figure in rap. Her infectious energy and catchy tracks have made her a household name, with songs like “Pound Town” dominating playlists. Her ability to embrace humor and hyperbole sets her apart in a crowded field.

14. Veeze (Age: 29)

Veeze is celebrated for his intricate wordplay and clever lyrics. His recent album, Ganger, has gained a cult following and showcases his talent and potential for mainstream success.

13. Doechii (Age: 26)

Doechii has made waves with her recent album, which has been hailed as a contender for album of the year. Her unique blend of styles and lyrical prowess position her as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.

12. Ken Carson (Age: 24)

Ken Carson has carved out a niche in the mosh pit rap scene, gaining popularity for his energetic performances and innovative sound. His recent projects have showcased his growth as an artist.

11. Lil Uzi Vert (Age: 29)

Lil Uzi Vert remains a prominent figure in hip-hop, known for their ability to stay ahead of trends. Despite mixed reviews for their last album, their influence and fanbase continue to grow.

10. Chief Keef (Age: 29)

Chief Keef has solidified his status as a cult legend in hip-hop. His recent album, Almighty So 2, has received acclaim, proving that he still has much to offer the genre.

9. Lil Baby (Age: 29)

Thanks to standout guest verses and collaborations, Lil Baby is experiencing a resurgence. His ability to adapt and evolve keeps him relevant in hip-hop’s ever-changing landscape.

8. Lil Yachty (Age: 27)

Lil Yachty has embraced experimentation in his music, successfully blending various styles. His recent projects have showcased his versatility and willingness to push boundaries.

7. GloRilla (Age: 25)

GloRilla’s comeback year has been marked by impactful singles that resonate with fans. Her ability to adapt and respond to feedback has solidified her place in the industry.

6. Latto (Age: 25)

Latto continues to impress with her versatility and ability to create hit records. Her recent work demonstrates her growth as an artist and her potential for success.

5. Yeat (Age: 24)

Yeat has garnered a dedicated fanbase with his unique style and innovative approach to rap. His recent album has showcased his growth and potential for mainstream success.

4. Megan Thee Stallion (Age: 29)

Megan Thee Stallion has made a triumphant return, solidifying her status as a leading figure in hip-hop. Her ability to navigate challenges and consistently produce quality music keeps her at the forefront of the genre.

3. Central Cee (Age: 26)

Central Cee has quickly risen to prominence, showcasing his talent and versatility. His ability to cross over into different genres while maintaining authenticity sets him apart.

2. Doja Cat (Age: 28)

Doja Cat’s unique blend of talent and controversy keeps her in the spotlight. Her recent album has solidified her status as a top-tier artist, showcasing her lyrical prowess and performance skills.

1. Playboi Carti (Age: 28)

Playboi Carti is recognized as the best rapper in his 20s, thanks to his innovative style and significant influence on the genre. His meticulous approach to crafting albums has set a high standard for his peers.

The hip-hop landscape is evolving, with a new generation of artists stepping into the spotlight. As these rappers continue to push boundaries and redefine the genre, fans can expect exciting developments in the future. The future of hip-hop is bright, and these artists are leading the charge.