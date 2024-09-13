Law Roach crowns Zendaya the boss of fashion

Zendaya‘s celebrity stylist Law Roach insists the actress is “the boss” when it comes to putting together her fashion looks.

Roach has been working with the Hollywood star since she was 13, and last year, he gave up his other clients to focus on crafting looks just for Zendaya — and he’s convinced they have been able to create something really “special” together.

“I went from a big business that was dressing 10 different people — plus myself — for each event to working exclusively with Zendaya last year, along with a few special projects.

“I did love the chaos of my old life but I think reinvention is really important for self-care: you have to know when to change the pace and work in a different way …

“But when we work together, she is absolutely the boss. I’ve been styling her since she was 13 and what we create together is special. I’m always picking up things I think she’ll like, such as a vintage Versace skirt I found in Switzerland,” he told Stylist magazine.

“I learned a long time ago not to let the critics get in the way of my work. From the beginning, Zendaya and I said that we were doing it for us, and if other people loved it, it was the cherry on top. Even the Mugler robot look for the Dune: Part Two premiere wasn’t planned to be as big a moment as it ended up,” he added.

Roach — who is a self-styled “image architect” — revealed finding the perfect looks for his clients is a delicate process because he likes to get to know them before picking out clothes for them.

“I start by finding out all about a client: what they hate to wear, their favorite color, the part of their body they like most, who they want to be.

“Not everybody wants to be a fashion star, sometimes they just want to feel put-together and confident. Then I go into a research wormhole and look at everything they’ve ever worn: from street style moments to magazine covers. The greatest compliment I’ve received is that none of my clients ever look similar, and that comes from really knowing them,” he explained.