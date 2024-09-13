Pharrell tells Beyoncé fans to get ready as he hints at new music

Pharrell Williams has told fans to “get ready” for new Beyoncé music.

The “Happy” hitmaker and the Grammy winner have teamed up several times over the years, and it looks like fans can expect some more new music.

“So happy for her,” Williams gushed to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m so grateful to be a part of her story and her journey and her trajectory. We’ve had a lot of fun. Get ready, though. Just get ready.”

However, when pressed for more details, Williams was coy.

Williams could be referring to the fact he’s worked on music for the upcoming Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King, which sees the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker voice Nala.

Recently, Williams recalled designing a special custom jumpsuit for Beyoncé’s tour that celebrated “her shape and form” and was “informed by her rare spirit.”

The “Get Lucky” hitmaker and fashion icon, who is the creative director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear division, detailed the thought process behind the dazzling black bedazzled all-in-one he crafted for the singer’s performance of “Formation” on her “Renaissance” tour.

“Beyoncé is a rare spirit. The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives,” Williams said in a video clip on the Louis Vuitton Instagram page.

“The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template,” he further explained. “Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

“Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move,” Williams stated.

The designer also created matching outfits for the “Cuff It” singer, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and the tour’s backup dancers.