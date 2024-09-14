Building bridges through empathy and inclusive leadership with Tru Pettigrew

In a recent conversation on Equity in Focus, host Kevin E. Hooks invited business leader, author, and community advocate Tru Pettigrew to share insights from his new book, We Can All Be Bridge Builders. The dialogue between Hooks and Pettigrew illuminated the significance of fostering trust, empathy, and understanding in leadership — especially in today’s complex and divided world. Through heartfelt stories and compelling advice, Pettigrew conveyed a message of hope and actionable strategies for those seeking to create inclusive environments.

The essence of Tru Pettigrew

When Hooks posed the question, “Who is Tru Pettigrew?” the conversation took a personal turn, as Pettigrew emphasized the importance of recognizing the person behind the professional title. “I’m a husband, a father, a community leader, and a bridge builder,” he responded, highlighting that his identity is not defined by his achievements but by his relationships and values.

Pettigrew’s authenticity set the tone for a rich discussion on bridge building across divisions — whether racial, cultural, or generational. He explained how his personal experiences with systemic inequality, including a harrowing encounter with law enforcement, fueled his passion for uniting communities. These experiences are the driving force behind his work and his book, which aims to inspire others to take the first step toward inclusivity.

Fitting the description

One of the most gripping moments of the interview was Pettigrew’s recounting of a traumatic experience in Los Angeles, where he was wrongfully apprehended by police after “fitting the description” of a robbery suspect. The incident could have ended tragically, but Pettigrew was eventually released after the police realized their mistake. Reflecting on the event, Pettigrew remarked, “Had they not caught the right guy, who knows what could have happened to me?”

This story, which Pettigrew shares in his book, was pivotal in shaping his approach to leadership and bridge building. Rather than harboring bitterness, he sought to foster dialogue and understanding, particularly between law enforcement and communities of color. His vulnerability in sharing these painful moments adds depth to his call for empathy-driven leadership. “If I can build bridges of trust with white, male police officers from the South,” Pettigrew said, “we can all be bridge builders.”

The power of empathy in leadership

At the core of Pettigrew’s philosophy is the belief that empathy is the key to resolving conflict and overcoming divisions. He shared how a surprising moment of empathy from a local police officer named Jeremy Bergen, now a close friend, changed his perspective on law enforcement. When Pettigrew approached Bergen to voice concerns about his son’s safety, the officer responded not with defensiveness but with compassion: “I’m sorry those things happened to you. What can I do to help?”

This exchange demonstrated how empathy can diffuse tension and create space for meaningful dialogue. Pettigrew emphasized that empathy is not only essential in personal relationships but also in organizational leadership. “When you understand why someone feels the way they do, you’re better equipped to co-create solutions,” Pettigrew explained. His work with organizations and communities focuses on helping people listen deeply, move beyond assumptions, and collaborate to find common ground.

Storytelling as a tool for change

Both Pettigrew and Hooks agreed on the power of storytelling. Pettigrew believes that storytelling taps into emotions in a way that data and intellectual arguments often cannot. “Behavioral change is much more emotional than it is intellectual,” Pettigrew stated, stressing that connecting with people’s hearts is essential for fostering inclusion and equity.

Through his work, Pettigrew aims to amplify the voices of those who champion truth and seek to dismantle systemic inequalities. His book and his platform, including the popular #TuesdaysWithTru initiative, serve as vehicles for spreading this message and empowering others to become bridge builders in their own right.

For those interested in learning more, We Can All Be Bridge Builders is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and you can follow Tru Pettigrew’s work on social media at @TrueAccess.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.