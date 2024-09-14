Chicago comedian Damon Williams has had a storied career and is one of the most highly sought after comics in the industry because he always brings the funny and does so in a relatable way. Rolling out discussed his journey through comedy, the importance of unity in comedy and the What’s Funny Comedy Festival in Chicago.

How do you think the What’s Funny Comedy Festival will impact local comedy and elevate Black voices?

Well, it’s good to see us united. Everybody’s into beef now, everybody wants to be controversial especially since Katt Williams went on Club Shay Shay. So it’s good to show that Chicago has always been a unified presence in comedy. I remember back when we were doing Def Comedy Jam and Comic View. We would travel in bunches to do those shows, and sometimes when we did Comic View, it would be 25 of us rolling out to tape and it would be another five or 10 hanging out to watch the experience, because we just all were united. So to have Lil Rel [Howery] come home and spearhead this type of movement, as well as shoot his special, is really good and groundbreaking. It’ll put some eyes on some people that are up and coming, and it also reminds people of some of our legendary comics that are still in the game.

What unique qualities do you bring to the hosting at this festival? How do you plan to engage the audience?

Spontaneity is my forté. And then, being the elder statesman of the group, you know, I’m one of the OG’s. They like to call me the Chicago godfather of comedy, or whatever, because I’ve maintained platforms throughout my career to provide other people spaces to perform. I’m not just coming with the experience. I’m coming with the funny. My thing is to be as funny as possible. I’m not on all of the showcases, but I know I’m on Sherri Shepherd’s for sure at the DuSable and Sherri and I are tight, and so that’ll add to her comfort level, because you know as no matter how big you get or how often you do it, you still have certain anxieties, and you know levels of comfort. And I want to provide a clean slate for her to walk out there and have a great time.

What should a comedian, somebody who’s new to this, be prepared for when they hit that stage?

I would say this, and I give this advice to anybody who has the following but not the experience, is to be the host, present. It’d be like “So and So presents…” and then you bring a couple of veterans with you. Not only can they hold the show down while they’re there. They can also give you pointers along the way, and you can learn and have your set punched up, and if you pay them properly, they might write your whole set for you. You draw on the numbers, do it like a team, you know. 50 cent was the talent, but he looked out for Yayo and the rest of the crew.

And be on stage as often as possible. You can’t just sit there and be funny to your friends or in the barbershop. It’s not tested until you stand on that stage, on that mic. And you versus the people, and you gotta win. And that’s the only way to do it.

Who have been some of the people, some of the comedians who have inspired you? Who have you been a student of?

You gotta start with Richard Pryor, but I’ve watched stand-up going back to the point of watching The Tonight Show when Johnny Carson was the host, and I date myself. But you know, people like Rodney Dangerfield, who had the rapid-fire, one-liner style. Then you had people like Bill Cosby, who sat down and had an entire story, and he took you on a journey. Richard Pryor has stories. He had characters. Then Eddie Murphy had the superstar element.

Eddie was really like the first hip-hop-style comic. The rest of the guys were, you know, even though Richard Pryor used profanity, it was within character. Eddie was just raw, and I’m not talking about the Raw special. I’m talking about Delirious, which is when I really became a fan of his, because he had so many skill sets. He did impressions, he sang, he was, you know he was fly, even though, looking back, the gear wouldn’t play today. But at that time, in that era, he was a rock star.

What are your hopes for the future of the What’s Funny Comedy festival particularly in terms of its influence on emerging black talent?

I hope it becomes an annual tradition and that it gets national exposure. I hope it’s replicated in other cities. We are setting an example here in Chicago on how we come together and do things. It’s strength in numbers. So if Lil Rel shines a little bit of light on a comic that’s just coming through or a comic that hasn’t been on the scene nationally for a while, this festival makes him relevant again. That’s the whole point of it. To make stand-up relevant, to keep the veterans in the limelight, and to raise up these young’uns the way they should be raised. Now, I don’t mean young as an age, I mean young as an experience. Show them how this is done, so that the legacy of our work continues in a proper fashion for years to come.

The What’s So Funny Comedy Festival is running from Sept. 16-22 at various venues in Chicago. Damon Williams will be hosting Sherri Shepard’s showcase at the DuSable Museum on Sept. 21, 2024. You can buy tickets here.