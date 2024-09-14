LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, is a legendary figure in hip-hop, known for his groundbreaking contributions to the genre. His journey to stardom, however, began with a simple yet profound act of support from his mother, Ondrea Smith, who purchased a drum machine that would change the course of his life.

The early days of LL Cool J

Growing up in Queens, New York, LL Cool J faced numerous challenges as he pursued his passion for music. Despite the rejections he encountered while sending out demo tapes to various record labels, his determination never wavered. The turning point came when his mother decided to invest in his dreams using her tax refund.

A mother’s investment

In his new album, The Force, LL Cool J reflects on this pivotal moment in his life. The track “Post Modern” features lyrics that pay homage to his mother’s faith in him. He raps:

“My mother took her tax return and invested it. She bet it on her kid and look at what he did with it. 2,000 in ’84 that’s a 100,000 x multiple from keepin’ you on the floor.”

This line encapsulates the essence of his journey, highlighting how a modest investment can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Breaking down barriers

During a recent interview on “Sway in the Morning,” LL Cool J elaborated on the significance of his mother’s investment. He emphasized the hard work and sacrifices she made, stating, “Here’s this Black woman who worked really hard, who got a tax return.” He acknowledged that many wealthy individuals often dread tax season, but for his mother, it was an opportunity to support her son’s dreams.

From rejection to recognition

LL Cool J‘s story is not just about talent; it’s also about resilience. He recalled the numerous rejection letters he received while trying to break into the music industry. Despite the setbacks, he remained focused on his goal. His mother’s encouragement played a crucial role during these tough times. She once found him sulking after receiving yet another rejection and asked what was wrong. LL expressed his frustration about not having the right equipment to create his music.

This act of love and support provided LL Cool J with the tools he needed to record his debut single, “I Need A Beat.” This demo eventually caught the attention of Rick Rubin, who was in the process of launching Def Jam Records. Rubin recognized LL’s talent and offered him a recording contract, which included a $50,000 advance and split publishing rights.

Legacy of success

LL Cool J released his first album in 1985, featuring the iconic track “I Can’t Live Without My Radio.” He made history as the first rap artist to achieve over ten consecutive platinum albums. His discography includes numerous classics such as “Radio,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Doin’ It,” “Loungin’,” and “Around the Way Girl.”

A tribute to his mother

Reflecting on his journey, LL Cool J expressed immense gratitude for his mother’s support. He stated, “That’s ’cause my mother with her tax return. My mother, I love her so much, and that was [an] incredible moment for me.” This heartfelt acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the profound impact that parental support can have on a child’s aspirations.

LL Cool J’s story is a testament to the power of belief, investment, and love. His mother’s decision to invest in his dreams not only changed his life but also paved the way for his remarkable career in hip-hop. As he continues to inspire new generations of artists, LL Cool J remains a shining example of how dedication and support can lead to extraordinary success.