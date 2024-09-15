Reputed rap renegade Eminem is on a rampage to further topple the titan of hip-hop, Diddy, and he refuses to relent until the Bad Boy boss is “in handcuffs.”

The Detroit-based luminary continued his sonic assault on Diddy by suggesting that the disgraced mogul had something to do with the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls in the 1990s.

On “Fuel – Shady Edition,” which appears on the newly-released edition of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition, Marshall Mathers makes his feelings about Diddy undisputedly clear:

“Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s?” he raps. “‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been / Or me mixed up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully.”

This is a continuation of the pummeling of Diddy by Eminem that began anew in July with the original release of The Death of Slim Shady. Eminem threw shade at Combs on tracks like “Antichrist,” where he mentioned the infamous video of Combs’ heinous assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Slim Shady also talked about how Diddy allegedly planted a bomb in Kid Cudi’s car for flirting with Cass in the song “Bad One.” And, on the original “Fuel,” Em made yet another claim that Combs was responsible for Biggie and Tupac’s deaths.