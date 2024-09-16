Da Brat and wife Judy Dupart address divorce rumors (video)

Rap pioneer Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris, got onto social media to address the divorce rumors that have circulated wildly, though the couple doesn’t understand why or how it started.

The stars of their reality TV show, “Da Brat Loves Judy,” took to Snapchat to post a video lying in bed and having fun with the many rumors they’ve heard so far.

Innuendos began flying that the marriage had imploded after Da Brat allegedly discovered that her wife was having an affair with a man.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart-Harris respond

Sarcastically, Dupart-Harris told Brat that social media users claim the rumors are accurate because Brat caught her wife cheating. Da Brat, Dupart-Harris said, is now demanding child support from Judy and is planning to kick her out of their house.

“That’s the dumbest s— I ever heard,” an exasperated Da Brat spat out in the video. “Y’all mutherf—–s ain’t got nothing better to do.”

In another clip, Da Brat was blunt right from the start, saying, “We ain’t getting no f—–g divorce.”

Dupart-Harris came even stronger than her famous rapper wife when she elaborated on how strong their relationship is.

“Our relationship stronger than yo’ credit score, stronger than y’all relationship with fast food, stronger than that lingering scent you leave after exiting the bathroom, stronger than how your deodorant is supposed to be,” Dupart-Harris said in the video. “NAH, LEAVE US BE. We be out the way and don’t bother nobody.”

Many fans were just as confused as to the origin of this rumor

Fans were just as flummoxed as to how the rumors got started in the first place.

“Never ever heard not one thing about their marriage,” one user wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room, while another said they need to learn how to handle wild rumors from the queen of pop music.

“Beyoncé should do a class on how to never respond. She can be accused of living with aliens and don’t ever care,” that commenter said.

A third person said, “I see a lot of folks saying they didn’t hear about this rumor. This is why celebrities need to not address everything bc they bring light attention to something and make it bigger.”

A fourth IG user wrote, “That sounds like some Tasha K made up.”

A fifth person stated, “I haven’t seen anything about the Burtifuls.”