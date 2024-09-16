Diddy Arrested in Manhattan Following Grand Jury Indictment

Diddy was arrested and taken into federal custody in New York on Monday night.

Sources say Homeland Security apprehended Diddy at a midtown hotel where he was staying late Monday night. Unconfirmed reports suggest that federal agents are searching his hotel room.

Diddy was reportedly taken to the FBI field office in Manhattan.

The arrest appears to be connected to an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking and other offenses, which have led to search warrants being executed at Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami. A grand jury has been hearing testimony from several accusers over the past few months.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment with the U.S. Attorney’s Office decision to pursue what he described as an unjust prosecution. He stated, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo further added, “Mr. Combs is an imperfect person but not a criminal. He has been fully cooperative with the investigation and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until all the facts are presented. These are the actions of an innocent man who looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Story developing…