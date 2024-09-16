Kim Kardashian opens up about parenting struggle

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the struggle about being a parent of a child with a learning difference.

The reality TV star — whose daughter, North West, previously revealed she had been diagnosed with dyslexia — shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her pal Lauren Sánchez speaking on “The View” about her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, and her struggles with dyslexia as a child.

“I’m reposting this not [because] she’s my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay,” Kardashian wrote.

West revealed her diagnosis during a TikTok livestream last year.

“Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” she said.

“Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here,” Kardashian said. She later told West to end the livestream.

“You are just saying way too much,” Kardashian stated. “I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

Meanwhile, West — whose father is controversial rapper Kanye West — previously revealed she is already thinking about being a business owner like her parents and is eyeing taking over their respective businesses, Yeezy and Skims, one day.

“One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” West said in her first solo cover interview with i-D last year.

Until then, she’d like to earn some pocket money walking dogs to pay for her art tools.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive,” West said.

She also told the outlet her biggest style icon is herself.

“I love doing hair, and I got to do my own edges for this shoot,” West added.