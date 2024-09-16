Latto launches $10K ‘Brokey’ challenge amid controversy

Atlanta rapper Latto is making headlines again, this time for her bold response to accusations stemming from her latest track, “Brokey,” featured on her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The artist has turned negative attention into a positive initiative by launching a $10K challenge for her fans.

Understanding the “Brokey” controversy

On Sept. 15, Latto took to social media platform X to clarify the intent behind her song’s lyrics, which some listeners interpreted as a jab at individuals with regular jobs who may be struggling financially. In the song, she raps lines that suggest a lifestyle of luxury and success, which led to misunderstandings about her views on hard-working individuals:

When a real one hold you down, bae, you supposed to drown

You ain’t never f*ck with no boss b*tch, I turned you out (turned you out)

You won’t catch me in no shark boots, y’all burnt ’em out (burnt ’em out)

B*tches gotta wait ’til they birthday to go out of town

Brokey

These lyrics sparked a debate online, with many fans feeling that Latto was dismissing the struggles of everyday workers. However, the 25-year-old rapper quickly defended herself, stating that she never intended to insult anyone.

Introducing the $10K “Brokey” challenge

In response to the backlash, Latto announced the “Brokey Challenge,” inviting fans to create videos showcasing their daily work routines while using her song as the soundtrack. The winner of this challenge will receive a cash prize of $10K and an opportunity to be featured in the music video for “Brokey.”

This initiative not only aims to clear the air but also celebrates the hard work of her fans, encouraging them to showcase their hustle in a fun and engaging way.

Fan reactions and participation

Since the announcement, fans have been eagerly participating in the challenge, sharing creative and entertaining videos that highlight their jobs and daily lives. The hashtag #Brokey has started to trend, with numerous entries flooding social media platforms.

Latto’s challenge is a testament to her ability to turn criticism into an opportunity for connection with her audience. By inviting her fans to engage with her music personally, she fosters a sense of community and appreciation for the grind that many face daily.

Latto‘s $10K “Brokey Challenge” serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the context behind artistic expression. While her lyrics may have sparked controversy, her response demonstrates a commitment to uplifting her fans and celebrating their hard work.

About Latto’s “Brokey” era

For those who don’t know, Latto didn’t have it easy herself.

Latto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens on Dec. 22, 1998, in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, had a tough start in the music industry. Growing up in the heart of Southern hip-hop, she began rapping at just 10 years old, honing her skills and pushing through the male-dominated rap scene. As a teenager, she adopted the stage name Miss Mulatto and caught her big break in 2016 when she won the first season of *The Rap Game*, a reality TV competition created by Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah.

Despite winning the show and being offered a record deal, Latto declined the contract, choosing to remain independent. This decision reflected her fierce belief in charting her own path, though it came with challenges. Without the backing of a major label, Latto had to work twice as hard, self-funding her projects and promoting her music on her own. Early tracks like “No More Talking” and “Response Diss” gained attention in the underground scene, but mainstream success was still elusive.

In 2019, she rebranded herself, dropping the “Miss” from her name and going by Latto. That year, she scored a breakout hit with “B*tch From Da Souf,” which marked her entry into the mainstream. The journey was not easy, but her persistence, talent, and determination to stay true to her Southern roots helped her overcome the initial hurdles, making her one of the most promising new voices in hip-hop.