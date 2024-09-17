Sean “Diddy” Combs faces the biggest fight of his life after the U.S. Department of Justice secured a grand jury indictment against the beleaguered Bad Boy boss on Monday, Sept. 16.

The Department of Homeland Security then executed an arrest warrant against Diddy in the Manhattan borough of New York on Monday night and transported him to a federal jail for processing in Lower Manhattan, TMZ reports.

The publication stated the DOJ secured indictments against Diddy on three charges: 1) racketeering conspiracy, 2) sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and 3) transportation to engage in prostitution.

Meanwhile, in court documents obtained by “Page Six,” federal agents reveal they found over 1K bottles of baby oil and lubricants and three AR-15 assault rifles during the raids at his palatial mansions in Los Angeles and Miami and his luxurious apartment in New York.

“In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs’ residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1K bottles of baby oil and lubricants,” the legal documents stated.

According to the feds’ report, Diddy allegedly administered violence and degradation against the sex workers to coerce them to participate in the freak offs.

During the debaucherous parties, most often hosted at hotels, Diddy allegedly “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair,” the indictment reads. “Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs.”

“Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances.” Some of the narcotics included cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, the “date rape” drug GHB, MDMA and ketamine.

Diddy’s violent handling of sex workers “often resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal.”

When everyone left the parties, Diddy allegedly had a team that would orchestrate the cleanup of the hotel rooms. Most telling is a report that Diddy’s people allegedly had to order IV fluids for some of the sex workers. They would also secure large stacks of cash to pay off the sex workers and then arrange transportation back to their homes and cities.

The Justice Department accuses Diddy of recording the sex sessions. Using the videos, he “threatened victims’ careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in Freak Offs.”

Furthermore, “Victims believed they could not refuse Combs’ demands without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form of physical or emotional abuse.”

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, released a statement obtained by “Page Six,” TMZ, and other outlets, stating they were “disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney’s Office.”