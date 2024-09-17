Springfield, Ohio, remains resilient amid threats and disinformation

In recent weeks, Springfield, Ohio, has found itself at the center of a political storm fueled by now-admitted disinformation regarding its Haitian community. The situation escalated following former President Donald Trump’s and his running mate Senator JD Vance’s unfounded claims about Haitian immigrants allegedly engaging in bizarre behaviors — particularly the lie that they were stealing and eating their neighbors’ pets and local waterfowl — leading to a series of bomb threats that have rattled the community.

State intervention for school safety

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be deployed to schools in Springfield to enhance security, according to WPTZ. This decision comes after a wave of bomb threats targeted various locations, including schools and city hall. Starting Sept. 17, patrol members will sweep each school building every morning before students and faculty arrive. Additionally, security cameras and a bomb-sniffing dog will be stationed throughout the city to ensure safety.

“We know that people are very, very concerned,” DeWine stated during a news conference, reported the Dayton Daily News. “But we’ve moved resources into Springfield. People have the right to feel safe as well as being safe.”

False claims and community impact

The disinformation campaign began with Trump and his running mate Vance, both who repeated false claims about Haitian immigrants eating pets. This rhetoric has not only incited fear but has also led to significant community disruptions. Over the past week, Springfield experienced at least 33 bomb threats, all of which were later identified as hoaxes. Governor DeWine said at the news conference that some of these threats originated from overseas, although the specific countries involved were not disclosed. A branch of the Ku Klux Klan and The Proud Boys, the militia group that Trump infamously told to “stand back and stand by,” also descended upon the city, said CBS News.

Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, emphasized the need to combat the discord these threats aim to create.

“We just can’t let them do that. We have to keep providing the services that the citizens of Springfield and Clark County expect,” he remarked, according to The Intelligencer.

Political responses and community sentiment

President Joe Biden also weighed in on the situation, condemning the “lies and hate” that have emerged from the political discourse surrounding the Haitian community.

“It’s wrong. It’s simply wrong. And it must stop,” he stated during a speech in Philadelphia, reported cleveland.com.

In light of the threats, Springfield officials made the difficult decision to cancel the annual CultureFest — an event celebrating diversity and the arts — which was scheduled to take place later this month.

“The safety of our residents and visitors must come first,” City Manager Bryan Heck said in a press release, expressing regret over the cancellation.

Educational institutions respond

In response to the threats, local colleges have shifted to virtual classes. Wittenberg University reported receiving two threats specifically targeting members of the Haitian community, prompting immediate action. Clark State College has also opted for virtual operations through the end of the week to ensure safety.

A community united

Despite the turmoil, Springfield residents are rallying to support one another. Local businesses — particularly those owned by Haitian immigrants — are receiving patronage from community members who oppose the negative narrative surrounding their neighbors, according to Dayton 24/7 Now.

The Haitian community in Springfield

Springfield has seen a significant influx of Haitian immigrants in recent years, with many finding employment in local factories and warehouses. This demographic shift has brought challenges, including increased demand on schools and healthcare facilities, as well as rising housing costs. However, DeWine acknowledged the contributions of the Haitian community, highlighting their legal status under a federal program that allows them to remain in the U.S. due to unsafe conditions in Haiti.

“Haitians are — culturally, my wife Fran and I have seen this when we’ve been down in Haiti — education is prized,” DeWine said on ABC’s “This Week,” according to NBC News. “So when you look at all of these things, people who want to work, people who value their kids, who value education,” DeWine stated.