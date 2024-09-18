Kim Kardashian’s kids head back to school

Kim Kardashian has shared new photographs of her brood as they return for a new school year.

The Skims founder’s four children with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — posed for snaps in their uniforms with the two girls donning matching navy blue polo shirts and tartan skirts, and the boys in more casual attire of shorts and shirts whilst the eldest boy donned a grey hoodie.

“School daze are upon us (sic),” Kardashian captioned the Instagram carousel.

The “Kardashians” star marking her brood’s return to school comes after she spoke about the “struggle” of parenting a child with dyslexia.

The 43-year-old reality star re-posted Lauren Sánchez’s appearance on “The View,” where she spoke about penning her book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, despite suffering from the learning disability, to emphasize that her daughter North also has dyslexia.

“I’m reposting this not bc she’s my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay (sic),” Kardashian posted to her Instagram Story.

North revealed her diagnosis during a TikTok live stream last year.

“Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” she said.

“Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here,” Kardashian responded. She later asked North to end the live stream, saying, “You are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

Meanwhile, North previously revealed she is already thinking about being a businesswoman like her parents and is eyeing taking over their respective businesses, Yeezy and Skims, one day.

“One day, I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” she said in her first solo cover interview with i-D magazine last year.

Until then, she’d like to earn some pocket money walking dogs to pay for her art tools.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she said.

North told the outlet her biggest style iconic is herself.

“I love doing hair, and I got to do my own edges for this shoot,” she added.